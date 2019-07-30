As Electronic Arts Com (EA) Market Value Declined, Vision Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Trimmed Its Stake by $975,860

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,009 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 16,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $239.89. About 490,327 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 1.36 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.84% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company reported 189 shares. Nordea Investment has 0.26% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd owns 860 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 73,833 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 33,800 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.35% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Somerset Tru stated it has 140 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Shanda Asset Mngmt Holding reported 5,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 2,204 shares. Horan Cap Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hudock Cap Group Lc accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.60 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23 million was made by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. The insider Miele Laura sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,000 are held by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 5,165 were reported by Capstone Advsr Limited Liability. Nomura holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 130,981 shares. 79,415 were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 10,918 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 0.01% or 10,824 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vontobel Asset has invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Zeke Advisors Lc holds 0.04% or 4,271 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kepos Cap LP has 0.15% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 20,137 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 138,493 shares. Myriad Asset Mngmt has 300,000 shares.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 5,734 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.