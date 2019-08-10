As Electr For Imaging (EFII) Stock Price Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased Its Holding; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Price Declined, Bell State Bank & Trust Boosted Its Holding

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 19,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 66,292 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 46,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 3.46M shares traded or 105.83% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 04/05/2018 – HSBC Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Edges Down; 16/05/2018 – $RBS.GB, $HSBA.GB/@youseftv: BREAKING: HSBC’s #Saudi Arabian unit (SABB) and RBS local venture (Alawwal) have reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement on a POSSIBLE MERGER. It would be the first industry consolidation in the country since at least the beginning of the century. – ! $RBS.GB $HSBA; 10/04/2018 – HSBC’S FLINT SAYS ROE TARGET REMAINS AT 10% NOW; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 28/03/2018 – HSBC’s Maher Discusses the Dollar as N.Korea Eases Tensions (Video); 26/03/2018 – SCMP: HSBC Insurance targets a third of new premium income from online sales by end of next year; 18/04/2018 – PEKAO PEO.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 150 FROM PLN 145; 10/05/2018 – HSBC’s Disagreement With Carney Fuels Call for 1% 10-Year Gilts; 25/04/2018 – NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL CO SJSC 2002.SE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 25 RIYALS FROM 19 RIYALS; RATING HOLD

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Electr For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 242,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 13,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359,000, down from 255,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electr For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. It closed at $36.97 lastly. It is down 5.90% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 19/03/2018 – One day after filing their 10K, Electronics for Imaging $EFII needs to amend it for mathematical errors??? Why would any analyst in their right mind trust this company that it knows what its doing???; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q REV. $239.9M, EST. $236.7M; 15/05/2018 – SQN Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in Electronics for Imaging; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,349 shares to 59,575 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,616 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

