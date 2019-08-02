As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Trimmed Stake; Financial Counselors Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) Boosted by $697,440

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 7,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 133,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 140,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 733,587 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 8,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 127,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, up from 118,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 1.34 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 62,910 shares to 11,623 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,110 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $38.86M for 21.58 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Play Agsinc. by 23,669 shares to 201,458 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspine Holdings Corp. by 32,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.