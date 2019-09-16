As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Value Declined, Holder J Goldman & Company LP Upped Its Position; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shares Declined, Shamrock Asset Management Has Boosted by $350,588 Its Position

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 166.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 27,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 44,726 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 264,539 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 7.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 233,100 shares to 41,900 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc (Call) by 307,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,400 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $141.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL) by 8,875 shares to 99,358 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacer Trendpilot Us Large Cap Etf by 46,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,577 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).

