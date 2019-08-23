As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $483,000; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Choate Investment Advisors Boosted Position

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 50,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 60,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 767,760 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 2,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 33,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 31,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 2.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,960 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 86,363 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0.05% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Northern Tru has 1.08M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.08% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Kingdon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.73% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 824 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 8,719 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 360 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,916 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9,289 shares to 21,669 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,544 shares to 2,045 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 11,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,299 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).