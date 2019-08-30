As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Price Declined, Lafitte Capital Management LP Cut Position by $2.30 Million; Marlowe Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $2.60 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 492,830 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 110,145 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Ltd Com has 2.68% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 18,659 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.06% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 102,813 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Falcon Point Lc owns 133,405 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 20 shares. 123,412 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 25,797 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 727,033 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 11,114 shares. 2.00M are owned by State Street. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Goldman Sachs reported 0.02% stake.

