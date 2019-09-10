As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Price Declined, Falcon Point Capital Lowered by $332,994 Its Stake; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Stock Declined While Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $1.94 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 7,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 133,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 140,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 2.00M shares traded or 1.07% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 67,463 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $50.67M for 15.43 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.