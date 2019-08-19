As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Walleye Trading Has Upped Its Position; Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 2.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 509% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 6,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 7,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 289,992 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 84,672 shares. 56 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset has 0.16% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 267,933 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 10,700 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 48,000 shares. Counselors invested in 4,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 7,469 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 17,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 102,813 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Serv Advisors has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 1.72 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 1,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Profund Advsrs owns 7,293 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (Put) (NYSE:K) by 38,800 shares to 9,900 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 48,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,377 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 49,231 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bancorporation invested in 159,799 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 8,000 shares. Moreover, Menlo Advsr Llc has 3.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coldstream Cap invested in 31,781 shares. Boyar Asset owns 2.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,502 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability reported 1.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Azimuth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 122,729 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & holds 1.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 336,106 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,899 shares. Loomis Sayles Comm Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harbour Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.17% or 26,408 shares. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 9,213 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv has 9,156 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.