As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Value Declined, Westwood Holdings Group Lifted Its Position by $487,600; Stack Financial Management Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Decreased by $850,279 as Stock Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 50,683 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 40,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.43% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 3.18 million shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.34M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 169,605 shares. Gru One Trading LP holds 0% or 7,367 shares in its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 6,805 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 727,033 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 5,900 shares. 789,173 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 17,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank stated it has 91,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.72 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% or 60,119 shares. 7.36M are held by Blackrock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 97,768 shares to 672,644 shares, valued at $95.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 130,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares to 191,281 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,963 shares. Foundry Prtn Llc invested in 650,400 shares. Miller Management Lp invested in 22,500 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.12% stake. Cookson Peirce And stated it has 531,663 shares. Excalibur Management has invested 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 138,816 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,339 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Maryland Cap has 87,456 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Com reported 53,881 shares. Albert D Mason has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 830,396 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 353.98 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. 4,840 are held by Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability.