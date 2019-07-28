As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Holding by $483,000; As Pfizer Com Us$0.05 (PFE) Share Value Declined, Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 (PFE) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 19,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 146,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 60,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 978,107 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Participate in Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corporation by 4,293 shares to 127,314 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 4,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41 million for 18.78 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX) by 3,457 shares to 484,210 shares, valued at $120.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 48,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 788,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM).