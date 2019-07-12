As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Valuation Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Honeywell International (HON) Position Upped by Monetary Management Group Inc

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,960 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 29,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 105,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 1.72M shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 53,590 shares to 185,308 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 34,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS).

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41 million for 18.67 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 17,042 shares to 19,479 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,770 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

