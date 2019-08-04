As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Valuation Declined, Highline Capital Management Cut Stake; Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Holder Fmr Lifted Its Position

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 663,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.81 million, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 1.19 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCRETIVE

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 297,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 1.17 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS REDUCED BKD, CLI, HLT, RESI, RLJ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 1.31 million shares to 4.03 million shares, valued at $208.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). The Washington-based Tradewinds Management Lc has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 32,633 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,200 are held by Numerixs Inv Inc. Cortina Asset Ltd Company holds 0.61% or 1.48 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Quantitative Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 98,548 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc holds 0% or 15,634 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited owns 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 14,800 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 48,083 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 32,795 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.01% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 682,500 shares. Fosun International Ltd holds 1.36% or 3.25 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

More news for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Brookdale Senior Living Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $482,729 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $52,769 was made by BAIER LUCINDA M on Tuesday, February 19. BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought $138,990 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Tuesday, February 26. $71,386 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by SEWARD JAMES R. Johnson-Mills Rita bought 733 shares worth $4,995. Warren Denise Wilder bought $33,809 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. WIELANSKY LEE S had bought 5,000 shares worth $36,950 on Tuesday, February 19.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $38.86M for 21.57 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Lc owns 222,583 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Yorktown Management & Research Incorporated has 9,068 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 50,970 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 41,043 shares. Navellier And Assoc reported 36,423 shares stake. Elk Creek Prns invested in 0.5% or 147,171 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 7,293 shares stake. 4,317 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 9,936 shares. 8,719 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 7,469 shares.