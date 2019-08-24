As Eldorado Resorts (Call) (ERI) Share Price Declined, J Goldman & Company LP Has Lowered Its Position by $837,200; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Raised Its Holding by $426,807 as Shares Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp (IBM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) (ERI) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 16,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.85 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Invest has 9,685 shares. Willis Investment Counsel has 47,438 shares. Rockland Tru reported 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Summit Secs Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Oh invested in 0.18% or 2,071 shares. 10 holds 4,795 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 6,260 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,838 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Prtn Llc. Plancorp Ltd Co accumulated 7,614 shares. Mirador Partners LP holds 0.17% or 2,239 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mcdaniel Terry And Com holds 3,502 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cardinal Management accumulated 32,005 shares. Saratoga Rech And Investment Mgmt has 4.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

