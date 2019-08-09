As Elbit Systems LTD (ESLT) Stock Value Rose, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increased by $871,040 Its Holding; Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Alexandria Capital Boosted Stake by $1.31 Million

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $337.49. About 1.91M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.70% . The hedge fund held 66,758 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, up from 59,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Elbit Systems Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $166.11. About 10,708 shares traded. Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) has risen 33.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.30% the S&P500. Some Historical ESLT News: 31/05/2018 – ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD ESLT.TA – CONTRACT IS IN AN AMOUNT THAT IS NOT MATERIAL TO ELBIT SYSTEMS; 14/03/2018 – Israel’s Elbit Systems wins $65 mln Asia-Pacific contract; 13/05/2018 – ELBIT DELIVERS THERMAL WEAPON SIGHTS TO AUSTRALIA FORCES; 29/03/2018 – ISRAEL’S LIBERMAN: ELBIT, IAI TO PARTICIPATE IN CROATIA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Elbit Systems Receives Governmental Approvals To Acquire Universal Avionics Systems Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Elbit Systems of America Highlights Advanced Sensor and Data Fusion Capabilities for the Navy & Marine Corps; 11/04/2018 – Elbit Systems Completes The Acquisition Of Universal Avionics Systems Corporation; 22/03/2018 – ELBIT SYSTEMS SAYS ACQUISITION OF AVIONICS SYSTEMS CORP IS THROUGH AN ASSET ACQUISITION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Elbit nears purchase of Universal Avionics after govt approvals; 20/03/2018 – ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD – APPROXIMATELY 65% OF CURRENT BACKLOG IS SCHEDULED TO BE PERFORMED DURING 2018 AND 2019

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,763 shares to 34,899 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,203 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madrona Financial Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 858 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Department stated it has 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 1.04 million shares. M Holdings Secs Incorporated holds 0.56% or 6,293 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability holds 2,595 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 58,822 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department reported 7,614 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 5,459 shares. Signature Est & Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 886 shares. Chatham Capital Group Incorporated holds 3% or 30,600 shares. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 3.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,137 shares. 6,420 were reported by Tower Rech Lc (Trc). Philadelphia Communications accumulated 3,958 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens Ag (SMAWF) by 3,992 shares to 8,821 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (NYSE:AZN) by 243,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Allianz Se (Adr) (AZSEY).

