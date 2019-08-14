As El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Stock Value Declined, Marathon Trading Investment Management Upped Holding by $3.34 Million; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $384,615 as Stock Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 572.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 257,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 302,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 44,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 280,044 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 1Q PROFORMA EPS 17C, EST. 17C; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO, EXPANDS DELIVERY, PARTNERS WITH DOORDASH; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Systemwide Same-Store Sales Flat; 22/04/2018 – DJ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOCO); 01/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Packs an Extra Punch with the Launch of its New Double Protein Avocado Bowls; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 19/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Continues Expansion, Opens First Restaurant in Louisiana; 12/03/2018 – Best-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management analyzed 2,035 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 26,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $917.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $203.05. About 29.54M shares traded or 11.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares to 89,060 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 55,200 shares to 189,700 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 51,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,800 shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).