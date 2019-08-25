As El Paso Electric Company (EE) Market Value Rose, Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased by $3.09 Million Its Position; Huber Capital Management Cut Position in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) by $1.25 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 313,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 367,448 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 680,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.47% or $0.0497 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4252. About 1.66M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in El Paso Electric Company (EE) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 53,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 402,127 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.65 million, down from 455,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in El Paso Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 318,062 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Rev $175.7M; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 278,637 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $124.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UAL) by 13,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,569 shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.