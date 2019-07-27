As El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stock Value Rose, Jennison Associates Has Decreased Holding; Sigma Planning Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $15.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3796.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 132,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.09M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 756,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,076 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 166,674 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 20/04/2018 – El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.27% or 31,065 shares in its portfolio. 130,329 were accumulated by Addenda Capital. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 2.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, Colorado-based fund reported 74,160 shares. Jefferies Group Llc reported 109,175 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 42,375 shares stake. Saturna Capital Corp holds 2.03% or 589,280 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 186,181 shares. Tiemann Investment Llc holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,690 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.63 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B & T Management Dba Alpha Management has invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Btc Cap Inc reported 123,515 shares stake. Somerset Trust holds 5.22% or 84,103 shares in its portfolio. Covington Invest Advsrs reported 3.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Overbought? One Simple Gauge Nobody’s Using – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 54,616 shares to 2,724 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,456 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 533,146 shares to 7.38 million shares, valued at $146.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 370,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BT Group Should Cut Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “El Paso Electric Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. 6 DEP NCM PFD EE declares $0.375000 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMBR, TSS, EE IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AMBR, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.27% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 15,761 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 31,277 shares. Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 264 shares. Art Advisors Ltd holds 36,947 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 127,820 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 515,278 shares stake. Electron Cap Ptnrs Limited Co reported 962,905 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,175 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Sageworth owns 785 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 176,507 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 0.02% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 10,251 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 74,200 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech reported 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).