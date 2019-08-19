As El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Raised Its Stake; Choate Investment Advisors Has Lifted Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $787,500

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 60,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 53,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.87. About 358,676 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 10,846 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 20/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Discovers Cocaine Shipment at El Paso port; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Incorporated Nv invested in 0.05% or 54,568 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 1.39% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gateway Invest Advisers Llc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The Indiana-based Everence Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Snyder Capital LP has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ardevora Asset Llp stated it has 274,916 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Choate Invest Advsr holds 0.38% or 60,889 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 367,926 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Management Of Virginia reported 11,343 shares stake. Farmers Trust Co invested 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Beats Keep Coming, With Verizon, CocaCola, Twitter, Procter & Gamble All Solid – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,288 shares to 19,103 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 688,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,009 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,982 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 127,820 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 470,602 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication has 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 349,558 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Credit Suisse Ag reported 54,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.02% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 12,800 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0% or 22,492 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 62,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 62,847 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 6,446 are owned by Trexquant Invest L P. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 55,855 shares. 17,302 were accumulated by Amp Capital Invsts.