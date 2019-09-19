As El Paso Elec Co (EE) Share Value Rose, Holder Electron Capital Partners Lowered by $43.32 Million Its Stake; As Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 69.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 666,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 296,454 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39M, down from 962,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 773,714 shares traded or 196.66% up from the average. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric Backs 2018 EPS $2.30-EPS $2.65; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und/Aaa Enh To El Paso Isd, Tx’s Goult; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.50M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 25/05/2018 – 94CE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/05/2018 – Mitchell Harris on reshaping BNY Mellon’s $1.9tn asset arm; 22/05/2018 – 59ZN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 62OM: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 92KK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – FRIENDS FIDUCIARY SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR BNY MELLON’S 2018 PROXY BALLOT FOR REQUEST THAT BOARD ISSUE REPORT ON PROXY VOTING, CLIMATE CHANGE TO SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – 51UO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23M for 11.87 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fun (IWM) by 3,810 shares to 32,223 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 2,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 113,619 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $124.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 147,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.