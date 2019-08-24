As Ehealth (EHTH) Valuation Rose, Orbimed Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $5.04 Million; Capital Planning Advisors Lowered Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holding by $425,219 as Stock Price Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 81,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.64 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.94. About 453,721 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.63M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 747,549 shares to 87,700 shares, valued at $20.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 177,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 955,300 shares, and cut its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate eHealth (EHTH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Elated eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 326% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eHealth (EHTH) Up 259% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RBC sees 36% upside in Gilead in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 1.3% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,106 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 4,559 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.55% or 232,927 shares. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Limited has 2.28% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 6,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0% or 25,302 shares. Moreover, Castleark Management Lc has 0.43% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Redmile Group Limited Com has invested 2.25% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). New York-based Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 50,055 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 147,401 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $320,815 activity. WOLF DALE B had bought 2,000 shares worth $210,095 on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bank & Trust In owns 12,678 shares. First Interstate Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2,259 shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 316,374 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 9,420 shares. Copeland Cap Management Limited Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.06% or 287,526 shares. Piedmont Investment invested in 0.19% or 66,782 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 46,849 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 3.17M shares. Geode Management Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 811 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 4,941 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capital Planning Limited Liability Com owns 0.23% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 10,536 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 3,317 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,353 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13 million for 8.31 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.