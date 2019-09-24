As Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Value Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Autoliv (ALV) Stake Has Upped by Harris Associates L P

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29M, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.23. About 390,095 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 288,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The hedge fund held 660,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.55 million, up from 371,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 633,745 shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES TRADING IN VEONEER TO BEGIN IN EARLY PART OF 3Q; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Backs FY Segment Guidance Given in 4Q17 Report; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS PRODUCT LAUNCHES IN PASSIVE SAFETY ARE GENERALLY ON TRACK AND ITS ORDER INTAKE CONTINUED TO BE ON A HIGH LEVEL IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: AGREEMENT W/ CEVIAN RE CEVIAN’S OWNERSHIP OF VEONEER; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV – BOARD APPROVED COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF OF VEONEER INTO INDEPENDENT PUBLICLY TRADED CO; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FOR VEONEER, RECORD $1.1 BLN ANNUAL ORDER INTAKE OVER LAST 12 MNTHS (UP 48%) SUPPORTS 2020 SALES TARGET OF AROUND $3 BLN AND AROUND $4 BLN BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR ELECTRONICS SEGMENT, INDICATION IS FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO BE AROUND NEGATIVE 3% FOR FULL YEAR, WITH INDICATION THAT UNDERLYING SEGMENT PROFITABILITY WILL DECREASE…; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CFO SAYS CLOSE TO 100 PERCENT OF ORDER NEED TO MEET SALES TARGET FOR 2020 ALREADY BOOKED — INVESTOR DAY; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – VEONEER CFO SAYS FOR VEONEER NET RD&E AS A PCT OF SALES AND EVEN AS A GROSS FIGURE SHOULD NOT GROW MUCH FURTHER TILL 2020 – INVESTOR DAY; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN TO MAINTAIN AT LEAST 8% OWNERSHIP IN AUTOLIV

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 435,075 shares to 37.23 million shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 77,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ALV shares while 55 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 6.03% more from 24.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt Bancorporation N A New York accumulated 22,998 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Raymond James Fincl Serv Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Pnc Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc owns 47,480 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 442,811 shares. Tortoise Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Anderson Hoagland Company holds 0.52% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) or 13,650 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Natl Bank. 6,679 are owned by Brinker Capital. Park National Corp Oh stated it has 2,915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 158,911 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Optimum Investment reported 400 shares stake.

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autoliv: Safety Investing From Sweden – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why This Veoneer-Backed Self-Driving Company Is Teaming Up With CERN – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,230 shares to 68,289 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 42,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging eHealth, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “eHealth Survey Sheds Light on Consumer Sentiments on the ACA Ahead of Court Ruling on Texas v. United States – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: EHTH, CLF – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.