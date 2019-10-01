As Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Value Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Position by $24.74 Million; As First American Financial (FAF) Stock Rose, St Germain D J Co Has Upped by $319,855 Its Holding

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 6,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 116,815 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, up from 110,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 196,730 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 254,854 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Brooke Beth A., worth $82,240 on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Gagnon Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,115 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 1.27 million shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 6,927 shares. Driehaus Management Limited Co invested in 312,519 shares. 4,604 are held by Caxton Assoc Lp. 34,409 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, Granahan Inv Mngmt Inc Ma has 2.25% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 1,808 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 4,176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 159,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Riverhead Capital Management Lc reported 3,716 shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 6,230 shares to 68,289 shares, valued at $19.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 55,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerging Markets (VWO) by 29,933 shares to 771,477 shares, valued at $32.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,734 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold FAF shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 0% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 181,358 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership has 0.56% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 688,238 shares. 1,300 are owned by Kings Point Mngmt. Eqis Capital Management Inc reported 10,406 shares. 1,303 were accumulated by Fort Lp. James Investment Research owns 5,918 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.07% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 59,751 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 11.75M shares. The New York-based Hamlin Cap Mngmt has invested 2.47% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.07% or 818,400 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 9,150 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 205,754 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF).