As Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Value Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $465,000; Canyon Capital Advisors Holds Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR)

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 77.58M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19M, up from 69.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 8.94M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 596,898 shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 6,296 shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt invested in 54,585 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 50,055 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Lc owns 8,208 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 1,083 shares in its portfolio. 16,141 were reported by Amer Interest Group. Granahan Inv Management Incorporated Ma has invested 1.54% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 722,459 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate invested in 0% or 3,738 shares. Pnc Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 624 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 241 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1.14 million shares. 10,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,106 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 11,479 shares in its portfolio.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 20,700 shares to 268,154 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd..

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $210,095 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 1.43M shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn).