As Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Lowered by $24.74 Million Its Stake; Tanaka Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $734,920

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29M, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 261,056 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 2.09 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com holds 57,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 910 were reported by Archford Cap Strategies. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.17 million shares stake. Legacy Private reported 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Winch Advisory Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rech & Mngmt invested in 2,884 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Llc has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 616,472 shares. Schulhoff & Com owns 14,070 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 6,202 shares. Premier Asset Management invested in 23,520 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc New York accumulated 3.75% or 278,367 shares. Alexandria Ltd Llc invested in 10,007 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability has 391 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $32.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 42,741 shares to 451,166 shares, valued at $45.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 53,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Invs Inc has invested 0.07% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Atika Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 94,000 shares. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated holds 1,808 shares. G2 Invest Partners Mgmt Lc reported 43,095 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 544,886 shares in its portfolio. 312,519 are held by Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 11,914 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 32 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 9,027 were reported by Boothbay Fund Lc. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 17 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 8,903 shares.