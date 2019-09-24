As Ehealth (EHTH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Decreased by $24.74 Million Its Stake; Delta Air Lines Del (Put) (DAL) Shareholder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Boosted Position

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (DAL) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 98,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 371,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.07M, up from 273,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 4.40 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 508,186 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $91.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 176,879 shares to 10,621 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 167,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,086 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Call) (NYSE:GWRE).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. also bought $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 42,741 shares to 451,166 shares, valued at $45.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.