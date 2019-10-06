As Ehealth (EHTH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Its Stake by $24.74 Million; Cordasco Financial Network Has Decreased Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $781,697

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 975,916 shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network analyzed 15,953 shares as the company's stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $39.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 4.47M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $102.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 9,952 shares to 14,730 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $793.20 million for 12.54 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. 1,000 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares with value of $82,100 were bought by WOLF DALE B.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 157,574 shares to 353,143 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 28,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

