As Ehealth (EHTH) Share Value Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Has Boosted by $16.31 Million Its Stake; Doheny Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Redwood Trust Reit (RWT) by $1.60 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 263,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 511,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, up from 248,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 602,438 shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. Reit (RWT) by 81.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 22,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365,000, down from 122,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 396,564 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 14/05/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc. Will Up-list Trading on OTC Market; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q Net $47M; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA ACQUIRES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Redwood Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RWT); 18/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator McGuire’s Great Redwood Trail approved in Senate committee; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 02/05/2018 – Skylonda Lodge announces launch of luxury wellness retreats in Redwood Forest; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA BUYS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $292,335 activity. WOLF DALE B bought $210,095 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 11,918 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,891 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 1.64M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd. Mackenzie reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 14,002 are owned by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 25,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 100,935 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 7,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 60,831 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 101,355 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.13 million for 11.22 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold RWT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 18.83% more from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 87,500 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 563,340 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Nv reported 1.12 million shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,704 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Llc reported 9,720 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Gp has 72,309 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 121,063 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has 7,879 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 146,283 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 260,790 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 88,379 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Company accumulated 0% or 14,572 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 118,161 shares. Schroder Group Inc holds 127,982 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 377,566 shares.

