As Ehealth (EHTH) Share Value Rose, Redmile Group Has Raised Position; As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased by $930,000 Its Position

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 84,620 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, down from 92,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 4.08M shares traded or 104.87% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 131,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.21M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 556,046 shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $210,095 activity.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares to 10.36 million shares, valued at $182.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,721 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4.