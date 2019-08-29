As Ehealth (EHTH) Share Value Rose, Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Holding; As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Holding

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 16.02 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 426.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 234,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 289,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07M, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 391,038 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $786.85M for 22.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 84,185 shares to 153,968 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $210,095 activity.