As Ehealth (EHTH) Share Value Rose, Archon Partners Has Lifted Position; Qci Asset Management Has Increased Its General Dynamics (GD) Position by $512,954 as Stock Value Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 78,688 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.31 million, up from 75,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $190.53. About 797,666 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 261.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 749,418 shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 17 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 69,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.22% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 82,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Price T Rowe Md holds 109,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Calamos Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 49,624 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs owns 3,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Osterweis Capital Mngmt accumulated 73,055 shares. First LP holds 63,799 shares. Lyon Street Ltd Liability Co invested 2.71% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Cibc Mkts has 8,950 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 77,179 shares. Dorsey Wright And reported 400 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 252,508 shares to 906 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,638 shares, and cut its stake in Is.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Inv Associates, a Minnesota-based fund reported 725 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A New York holds 6,549 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. City Company Fl reported 1.74% stake. Edge Wealth Management Ltd reported 2.37% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Argent Tru reported 0.15% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 8,890 are owned by Peninsula Asset. Fire Group Inc invested in 0.32% or 5,000 shares. First Fin In holds 0.83% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 5,661 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 3,000 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 2,625 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 4.52 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 688,935 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 12,070 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.39% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Profund Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

