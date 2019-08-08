As Ehealth (EHTH) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pdt Partners Lowered Position; Synovus Financial Lowered Stake in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $471,420

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 1,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,489 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 7,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $375.84. About 619,200 shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 21,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 31,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 459,743 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Ltd holds 0.01% or 8 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 1,382 shares. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 71,229 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,412 shares stake. Stock Yards Bancorp & Tru Co invested in 1,627 shares. Andra Ap holds 18,800 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 219,809 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company. Coatue Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 1,417 were reported by Williams Jones & Ltd Llc. Mariner accumulated 0.01% or 2,423 shares. Decatur Mgmt reported 1.41% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Scotia Capital reported 2,700 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc has 1,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 3,036 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $374.50 million for 19.58 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.45 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E sold 40,000 shares worth $14.88M. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880. $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by SHAW JEFF M. The insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72M.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 85,903 shares to 6.08M shares, valued at $208.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 68,691 shares to 360,740 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 47,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,106 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Blackrock reported 2.92 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,716 shares. State Street stated it has 540,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Metropolitan Life Insur Company invested in 0.01% or 19,815 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 10,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 1.64M shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 165,002 shares. Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 531,142 are owned by Par Capital Mngmt. Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 17,405 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.