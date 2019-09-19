As Ehealth (EHTH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trimmed Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder One Capital Management Has Lowered Position

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 32.44M shares traded or 33.21% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 120,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 228,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.66M, down from 349,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 607,204 shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Finance Retail Bank Trust accumulated 24 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 4,604 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,914 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 13,504 shares. Granahan Management Ma has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.13% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 142,045 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested in 54,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 13,836 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Redmile Group has invested 2.17% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Comerica State Bank owns 17,939 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 3,080 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 12,800 shares stake.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 68,432 shares to 333,763 shares, valued at $25.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 51,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $210,095 was bought by WOLF DALE B.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stack Mgmt Inc invested 7.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Common Retirement Fund owns 19.96M shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 561,155 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated has 3,631 shares. Glenview Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 567,485 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 378,711 shares. 396,281 were reported by Shelton Mngmt. 109,251 were accumulated by Df Dent Co Inc. North Carolina-based Smith Salley & Assocs has invested 4.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strs Ohio holds 3.52% or 5.92 million shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation has invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex owns 62,751 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Company stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,215 are owned by Cordasco Network. Franklin Res holds 27.09M shares or 1.93% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.