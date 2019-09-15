As Ehealth (EHTH) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed by $24.74 Million Its Position; Glovista Investments Holding in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Lowered by $417,067

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 40,198 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 35,849 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Focus Cap Prtn Ltd Co invested in 0.2% or 61,893 shares. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company has 289,842 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ancora Lc holds 0.01% or 25,590 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,517 shares. Enterprise Fin Svcs stated it has 300 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 231,280 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cetera Advisor Limited Com holds 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 34,300 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 140,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 17,791 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 144,367 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 427,947 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). 7,149 were accumulated by Us Bankshares De. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $307.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EPOL) by 25,362 shares to 106,783 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 37,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240 worth of stock.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chaserg Technlgy Acquisitn C by 52,000 shares to 628,400 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

