As Ehealth (EHTH) Market Valuation Rose, Friess Associates Has Lowered Position by $7.96 Million; Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $273.72 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 128,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,349 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, down from 413,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $101.93. About 94,802 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.88 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98 million, up from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 140,072 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clarus Corp. by 105,901 shares to 155,315 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc. by 2,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par Capital Incorporated invested 0.61% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 5,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 92,628 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 25,364 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 16,838 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 8,150 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Perceptive Advsrs has 289,857 shares. Twin Tree Lp reported 123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,113 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,455 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 16,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 892,232 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $339.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.