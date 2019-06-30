As Ehealth (EHTH) Market Valuation Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Lifted Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Trimmed Stake

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 47,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,587 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48M, down from 352,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 9.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 147.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 138,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,927 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 94,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 1.61M shares traded or 203.36% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 52,154 shares to 8,886 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 24,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,175 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.06 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,906 shares to 45,499 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.