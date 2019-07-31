As Egain (EGAN) Shares Declined, Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Cut Its Holding; Leavell Investment Management Has Increased Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $1.03 Million; Valuation Rose

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 60.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 220,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 143,796 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 364,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 87,548 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 16.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 4.64M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN NZ REPORTS SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 23/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST – ABOUT 99.66% OF UNITS REPRESENTED WERE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF SPECIAL RESOLUTION APPROVING DEAL; 23/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE BUYS MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN KOHLBERG; NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY CENTER FOR AUTISM, RELATED DISORDERS (CARD); 19/03/2018 – Blackstone Hires Michael McRaith, Former Director of the U.S. Treasury’s Federal Insurance Office, as Managing Director in; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $606,365 for 98.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2,637 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 5,000 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc holds 575 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.15M shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 133,537 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 185,951 shares. Gsa Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 153,086 shares. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Timpani Capital Management Limited Liability reported 27,200 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0% or 1.60 million shares. Perkins Capital has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Venator Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.36% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 147,201 shares to 589,912 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 46,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,000 activity.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A F L A C Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,477 shares to 114,021 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,884 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).