As Egain (EGAN) Share Price Declined, Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Holding; Valley National Advisers Lowered Its V F (VFC) Stake by $1.29 Million

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 45.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 127,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153,086 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 280,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 7,973 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 16.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 632 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 15,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 280,514 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. G2 Invest Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd reported 143,796 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 44,046 shares. Wasatch Advsr owns 316,262 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 235,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 575 were reported by Gradient Invs Limited Company. Invesco reported 261,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Moreover, Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.16% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Art Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 11,400 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 40,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 33,255 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 19,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). State Street owns 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 384,517 shares.

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $618,677 for 100.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 75,449 shares to 212,882 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NYSE:NGVC) by 41,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 83,820 shares to 392,508 shares, valued at $26.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. The insider MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04M. Holtz Curtis A. also sold $2.14 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 551 were reported by Sun Life Inc. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 29,197 shares. Proshare Limited Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 914,137 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 50 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 15,188 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks invested in 0.46% or 293,270 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 114 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Korea invested 0.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). City Tru Fl accumulated 72,278 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Eastern Financial Bank reported 5,383 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 6,174 shares. Nordea Mngmt stated it has 19,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement reported 1.58M shares.

