As Egain (EGAN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder S Squared Technology Decreased Stake by $1.22 Million; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised Holding

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 121,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 136,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.76M market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 73,167 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 16.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 30,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, up from 398,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 35.79M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 735 shares to 3 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 150,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1,204 shares. Private Grp has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sunbelt Secs Inc owns 27,943 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 2.22 million shares. Choate Inv Advsrs accumulated 20,934 shares. Redwood Ltd reported 0.47% stake. Cumberland Advsr holds 74,200 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Regentatlantic Capital Lc invested in 0.9% or 468,745 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp accumulated 13,902 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cv Starr invested in 1.17% or 96,726 shares. Menlo Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 3.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Llc holds 964,338 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $45,140 activity.

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “salesforce Rides on Digital Transformation, Inks Partnerships – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Launches Norton 360 Deluxe in Microsoft Store – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Respected ‘Silicon Review’ lists Co-Diagnostics in 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tyler Court & Justice Solutions Find Client in Yolo County – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (ORCL) Aids Reddit Advertisers to Avoid Unsafe Content – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $606,366 for 100.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). The Ohio-based James Invest Rech Inc has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Los Angeles & Equity Rech has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.08% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 8.57M shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 324,728 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 23,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.01% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Int Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Company owns 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 21,747 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Granite Point LP accumulated 102,800 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability has 575 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 16,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN).