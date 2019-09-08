As Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Glynn Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Splunk (SPLK) as Market Value Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 19,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 173,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60 million, down from 192,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 954,845 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.18 million for 46.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHO) by 15.12 million shares to 16.77M shares, valued at $841.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHG) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 8,966 shares. 6,435 are owned by Veritable Lp. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Co holds 31,650 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush has 0.35% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Westfield Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.55% stake. Regions Fincl, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,791 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Adage Cap Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Com holds 30,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 25.65M shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 20,000 shares. Advisory Rech has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 4,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 754,961 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. M&T Retail Bank Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 25,100 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 51,217 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24 shares.