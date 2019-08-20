As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Valuation Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Increased by $1.64 Million Its Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While Fishman Jay A LTD Lifted by $358.28 Million Its Position

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 655.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $223.72. About 674,131 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 2,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 152,225 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28B, up from 149,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 3.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in)

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 4,150 shares to 661,312 shares, valued at $28.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Large (VV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Gru holds 0.56% or 12,231 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 341 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund stated it has 52,948 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 17,301 shares in its portfolio. 279,517 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Tx holds 0.59% or 2,304 shares. Cwm Lc reported 85,757 shares stake. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parkwood Limited Com stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisory Group Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mu Investments Co Ltd invested 3.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc has invested 3.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 28.15M shares. Holderness Investments holds 1.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 26,677 shares. Sfmg Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 9,673 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.