As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Valuation Rose, Holder Baxter Bros Cut Its Position; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Decreased Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $1.60 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 32,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,189 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 132,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 2.59 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $213.33. About 443,832 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 23,207 shares. Sigma Planning owns 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,910 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 33,220 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,731 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 63,293 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd reported 0.03% stake. New York-based Qs Llc has invested 0.13% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Maryland Management invested in 61,491 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 32,466 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 271,164 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Century has 0.21% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 4.03M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.34% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 44,766 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 67,740 shares to 113,419 shares, valued at $39.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.68 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.36 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.