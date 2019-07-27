As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Sonoco Products (SON) Shares Rose, Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Decreased Holding by $6.03 Million

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (SON) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 98 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,685 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718.98 million, down from 11,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Sonoco Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 514,638 shares traded or 21.52% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 6,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,380 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 26,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.14M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,245 shares to 234,964 shares, valued at $7.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 51,572 shares to 129,406 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.