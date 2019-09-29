As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose, Huntington National Bank Increased Stake by $3.08 Million; Beck Mack & Oliver Cut Its Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Cl A Sh (APO) by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Rose

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 16,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 309,218 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.13M, up from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.62M shares traded or 49.14% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh (APO) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 48,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.08 million, down from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 3.23 million shares traded or 26.71% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtgs To Apollo Series 2018-1 Trust; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP RECEIVED 2 CONDITIONAL PROPOSALS FROM APOLLO; 09/03/2018 – Vectra Co. Announces Completion Of The Sale Of Its EaglePicher Technologies Business To Affiliates Of GTCR; 27/03/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility with MidCap Financial; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 08/05/2018 – FirstGroup Rejected Two Approaches Before Apollo Walked Away

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.67M for 16.20 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chuck E. Cheese to go public again – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Global Management Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apollo distances itself from Leon Black’s ties to Epstein – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global completes conversion to corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) by 38,048 shares to 880,748 shares, valued at $63.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.28M shares. Tiger Management Llc owns 414,402 shares. Accuvest Glob holds 0.24% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 116,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,450 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 21,131 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 4,380 shares. Lpl Llc accumulated 0.01% or 81,519 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 7.69M shares. Thornburg Management reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,168 shares to 320,294 shares, valued at $55.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (Prn) (EFAV) by 64,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,724 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).