As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Rose, Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Has Cut Position by $525,250; Cove Street Capital Boosted Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Holding by $1.88 Million

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 360,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 302,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 311,648 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 35.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 113,696 shares to 244,262 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Actuant Corp Cl A (NYSE:ATU) by 41,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,115 shares, and cut its stake in Csw Industrials Inc.

