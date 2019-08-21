As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Rose, Holder Raymond James Trust Decreased Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Veritable LP Decreased Its Stake by $305,976 as Shares Declined

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,560 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 11,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $222.51. About 132,645 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 5,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 52,486 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 57,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 1.81 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 11/03/2018 – William Pesek: Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.48M for 45.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 301 shares to 825 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Incorporated (IEMG).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 1.20M shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $80.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 8,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 879,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

