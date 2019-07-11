As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Rose, Holder Moreno Evelyn V Trimmed Its Holding; Align Technology (Put) (ALGN) Holding Maintained by Twin Tree Management Lp

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (Put) (ALGN) by 459.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 62,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78 million, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $280.88. About 322,239 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.08. About 423,187 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.35M for 36.48 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 191,900 shares to 31,100 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 182,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,145 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.