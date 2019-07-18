As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Rose, Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $382,955; Bristol John W & Company Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,525 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 25,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193.26. About 930,893 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.98M, up from 447,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.32. About 8.45 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC, “We’re open to regulation,” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica’s data-mining scandal; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 18/04/2018 – While Facebook makes the most revenue per user in the U.S. and Europe, it has more room for growth in other parts of the world, and as social media business critics have long contended, ‘the customer is the product; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election; 21/03/2018 – EU CONCERNED OVER FACEBOOK, POSSIBLE SUMMIT STATEMENT: OFFICIAL; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Asked to Meet With House Panel Amid Crisis; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Says People Can Pledge to Match Donations to Their Nonprofit Fundraiser; 07/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregateIQ after it may have ‘improperly’ had access to user data; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopu; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 67,450 shares to 180,250 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 67,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 36.33 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Management holds 14,825 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Natl Bancorporation In stated it has 78,740 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 5,050 shares. 1.40M were accumulated by Aperio Ltd Llc. Hs Mngmt Ptnrs stated it has 718,233 shares. Skylands Capital reported 12,350 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 1.16M shares. Morgan Stanley has 16.80 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Cap stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Landscape Lc owns 16,759 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bokf Na holds 140,405 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Maryland Capital holds 75,384 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Leonard Green & Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

