As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Rose, Colony Group Trimmed Stake; National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Cut Position by $3.66 Million as Share Price Declined

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 92.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 45,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 3,760 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, down from 48,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 101,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 263,649 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 365,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 284,629 shares traded or 120.73% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,941 shares to 10,019 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Core Msci Total Intl Stk E (IXUS).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 44.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold NBHC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.39 million shares or 0.04% more from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.20M for 15.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.