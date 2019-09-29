As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Rose, Cohen Lawrence B Cut Its Position by $372,048; Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Its Pnc Financial (PNC) Position by $10.19 Million as Market Value Rose

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.47M shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial (PNC) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 74,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 64,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85M, down from 138,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.31M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.53 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

