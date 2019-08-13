As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding by $1.64 Million; Old Republic International Decreased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $11.88 Million

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 655.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $216.1. About 8,471 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.82M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 215,234 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smuckers J M (NYSE:SJM) by 8,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $27.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).